MDC Partners (MDCA) vs. Groupon (GRPN) Financial Survey

MDC Partners (NASDAQ: MDCA) and Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for MDC Partners and Groupon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MDC Partners 0 1 3 0 2.75 Groupon 2 9 5 0 2.19

MDC Partners presently has a consensus target price of $12.75, indicating a potential upside of 210.98%. Groupon has a consensus target price of $5.14, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given MDC Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe MDC Partners is more favorable than Groupon.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MDC Partners and Groupon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MDC Partners $1.51 billion 0.16 $241.84 million $0.61 6.72 Groupon $2.84 billion 1.01 $14.04 million ($0.03) -169.67

MDC Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Groupon. Groupon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MDC Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MDC Partners has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groupon has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.6% of MDC Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.8% of Groupon shares are held by institutional investors. 3.4% of MDC Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.4% of Groupon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MDC Partners and Groupon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MDC Partners 14.91% -6.39% 1.56% Groupon 1.13% 6.53% 1.06%

Summary

MDC Partners beats Groupon on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MDC Partners

MDC Partners Inc. provides marketing, advertising, activation, communications, and strategic consulting solutions worldwide. It offers a range of customized services, including global advertising and marketing services; media buying, planning, and optimization; interactive and mobile marketing; direct marketing; database and customer relationship management; sales promotion; corporate communications; market research; data analytics and insights; corporate identity, design, and branding services; social media communications; product and service innovation; e-commerce management; and technology services. The company was formerly known as MDC Corporation Inc. and changed its name to MDC Partners Inc. in January 2004. MDC Partners Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Groupon

Groupon, Inc. operates online local commerce marketplaces that connect merchants to consumers by offering goods and services at a discount in North America and internationally. The company provides deals in various categories, including events and activities, beauty and spa, health and fitness, food and drink, home and garden, and automotive; and deals on various product lines, such as electronics, sporting goods, jewelries, toys, household items, and apparel, as well as provides discounted and market rates for hotel, airfare, and package deals. It offers its deal offerings to customers through Websites; search engines; mobile applications and mobile Web browsers, which enable consumers to browse, purchase, manage, and redeem deals on mobile devices; emails; affiliate channels; display advertising; and television and radio advertising. The company was formerly known as ThePoint.com, Inc. and changed its name to Groupon, Inc. in October 2008. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. Groupon, Inc. is a subsidiary of The Point, LLC.

