Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. Buys 483 Shares of JPMorgan Chase (JPM)

Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase accounts for about 2.7% of Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 1.8% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,083,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,118,000 after buying an additional 313,968 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 4.6% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,080,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,726,842,000 after buying an additional 802,024 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 17,180,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,837,317,000 after buying an additional 1,804,721 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,689,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,838,000 after buying an additional 373,921 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,898,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,451,000 after buying an additional 925,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on JPM. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase in a report on Friday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.75.

JPM stock opened at $113.90 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase has a twelve month low of $113.75 and a twelve month high of $114.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $390.76 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.09. JPMorgan Chase had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $27.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

In other JPMorgan Chase news, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.05 per share, with a total value of $1,998,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,947.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

