McKesson (MCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.56 per share for the quarter.

Shares of MCK stock opened at $151.02 on Tuesday. McKesson has a 12 month low of $150.14 and a 12 month high of $151.68. The stock has a market cap of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.71%.

In other news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on McKesson from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Group raised McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho set a $186.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of McKesson in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.32.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

