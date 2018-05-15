McKesson (MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.58 Billion

Analysts predict that McKesson (NYSE:MCK) will report $51.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.69 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $50.45 billion. McKesson posted sales of $48.71 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full year sales of $208.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $207.18 billion to $209.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $215.38 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $211.32 billion to $222.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow McKesson.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on McKesson from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. ValuEngine downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of McKesson in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.32.

In related news, SVP Erin M. Lampert sold 1,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total value of $211,073.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 3.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 222,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,315,000 after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the last quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 119.1% during the 1st quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,507,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $515,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in McKesson by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,404,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of McKesson opened at $151.02 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat. McKesson has a 1-year low of $150.14 and a 1-year high of $151.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, McKesson Distribution Solutions and McKesson Technology Solutions. The McKesson Distribution Solutions segment distributes branded and generic pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products; and provides practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

