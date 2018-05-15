McColl’s Retail Group (MCLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.41) price objective on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.93) price objective on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.

Get McColl's Retail Group alerts:

McColl’s Retail Group opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.25) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. McColl’s Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.15 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.75 ($4.08).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 19th will be given a GBX 6.90 ($0.09) dividend. This is a positive change from McColl’s Retail Group’s previous dividend of $3.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%.

About McColl’s Retail Group

McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the independent managed sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fresh vegetables, milk, chilled foods, beers, wines, spirits, confectionery, tobacco products, and newspapers, as well as provides post office services.

Receive News & Ratings for McColl's Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McColl's Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.