McColl’s Retail Group (MCLS) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) in a research note published on Monday.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 325 ($4.41) price objective on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Monday, February 19th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.93) price objective on shares of McColl’s Retail Group in a report on Wednesday, March 14th.
McColl’s Retail Group opened at GBX 239.50 ($3.25) on Monday, according to Marketbeat.com. McColl’s Retail Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 181.15 ($2.46) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 300.75 ($4.08).
About McColl’s Retail Group
McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighborhood retailer in the independent managed sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer fresh vegetables, milk, chilled foods, beers, wines, spirits, confectionery, tobacco products, and newspapers, as well as provides post office services.
