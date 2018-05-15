MB Financial (MBFI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

MBFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Hovde Group set a $44.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MB Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Piper Jaffray restated a hold rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Friday, April 6th. DA Davidson lowered shares of MB Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of MB Financial in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. MB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.13.

NASDAQ MBFI opened at $43.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.02. MB Financial has a one year low of $43.03 and a one year high of $43.62.

MB Financial (NASDAQ:MBFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $246.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.16 million. MB Financial had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 7.52%. MB Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that MB Financial will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MB Financial by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of MB Financial by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MB Financial by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of MB Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 54,684 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of MB Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

MB Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for MB Financial Bank, N.A. that provides various financial services to small and middle market businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Leasing, and Mortgage Banking. The Banking segment offers commercial banking products, including working capital loans and lines of credit; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; industrial revenue bond financing; ESOP financing; business acquisition loans; owner occupied real estate loans; asset-based loans; and financial, performance, and commercial letters of credit.

