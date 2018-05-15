Maxim Integrated (MXIM) Stake Decreased by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Maxim Integrated were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,341,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,322 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated by 234.2% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 932,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,770,000 after acquiring an additional 653,737 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,261,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $118,226,000 after acquiring an additional 632,500 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,229,779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,293,000 after acquiring an additional 468,958 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,143,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $739,411,000 after acquiring an additional 384,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MXIM opened at $58.41 on Tuesday. Maxim Integrated has a one year low of $57.91 and a one year high of $58.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16.

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The firm had revenue of $648.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $640.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Maxim Integrated’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Maxim Integrated will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Maxim Integrated’s payout ratio is 79.25%.

In other Maxim Integrated news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total value of $270,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.88, for a total transaction of $335,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,494 shares of company stock worth $6,024,539 in the last 90 days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MXIM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Maxim Integrated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Maxim Integrated from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maxim Integrated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

