Maxim Group Increases Biolife Solutions (BLFS) Price Target to $12.00

Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) had its price target hoisted by Maxim Group from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note published on Friday. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BLFS. ValuEngine upgraded Biolife Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Northland Securities began coverage on Biolife Solutions in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Shares of BLFS stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Biolife Solutions has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $8.74.

Biolife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Biolife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.42% and a negative net margin of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. equities research analysts predict that Biolife Solutions will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biolife Solutions news, Director Thomas Girschweiler sold 1,025,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $5,391,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 12,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.26, for a total value of $65,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 152,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,819.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,062,620 shares of company stock valued at $5,613,583 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLFS. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Biolife Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biolife Solutions by 901.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 182,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 164,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biolife Solutions by 199.8% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 254,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 169,341 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.23% of the company’s stock.

Biolife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets patented hypothermic storage and cryopreservation solutions for cells and tissues in the United States. Its products are serum-free and protein-free solutions, which are formulated to reduce preservation-induced, delayed-onset cell damage, and death.

