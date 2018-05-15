Match Group (MTCH) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning.

MTCH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.79 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Vetr downgraded Match Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $37.10 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Group upped their price objective on Match Group to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Match Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.82.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a PE ratio of 73.25, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Match Group has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $41.49.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $407.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.81 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 39.06% and a net margin of 29.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, insider Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $451,243.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,739.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $227,550.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 570,335 shares of company stock valued at $22,838,391. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Match Group by 211.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,584 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Match Group by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. 22.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products. It operates a portfolio of brands, including Tinder, Match, PlentyOfFish, Meetic, OkCupid, OurTime, and Pairs. Match Group, Inc offers its dating products through its Websites and applications in 42 languages approximately in 190 countries. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.