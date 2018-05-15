Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (ELS)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 818,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,422 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.92% of Equity Lifestyle Properties worth $71,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ELS. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,652,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $236,110,000 after purchasing an additional 626,542 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,472,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,129,000 after acquiring an additional 542,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 764,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,107,000 after acquiring an additional 109,766 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,223,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,891,000 after acquiring an additional 107,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,214,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,131,000 after acquiring an additional 102,397 shares during the last quarter. 98.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $89.16 on Tuesday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $88.55 and a one year high of $89.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.72 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s payout ratio is currently 61.11%.

In other news, EVP Roger Maynard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $852,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 161,489 shares in the company, valued at $13,762,092.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Samuel Zell bought 20,000 shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.56 per share, with a total value of $1,791,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 305,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,354,042.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $85.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $95.00 price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Lifestyle Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (?REIT?) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 29, 2018, we own or have an interest in 406 quality properties in 32 states and British Columbia consisting of 151,323 sites.

