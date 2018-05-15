Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Purchases 8,736 Shares of Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 0.45% of Quest Diagnostics worth $61,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $812,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at about $5,578,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,372,859 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $237,998,000 after acquiring an additional 333,749 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 140.9% in the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 27,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 26.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 136,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $13,692,000 after acquiring an additional 28,514 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.74, for a total transaction of $40,787.78. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $7,389,677.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen sold 83,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.20, for a total value of $8,718,309.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 115,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,027,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,013 shares of company stock worth $10,385,983 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DGX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Goldman Sachs started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $102.93 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $102.44 and a fifty-two week high of $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

