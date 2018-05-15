Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $76.42 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (WY)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,183,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,111 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.29% of Weyerhaeuser worth $76,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. Eagle Ridge Investment Management grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 189,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 133,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 50,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 680,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser opened at $36.39 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $36.22 and a twelve month high of $36.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Jeanne M. Hillman sold 15,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $542,000.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WY shares. Bank of America raised Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S., and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

