Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $64.82 Million Holdings in Kroger (KR)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Kroger (NYSE:KR) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,707,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,166 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.32% of Kroger worth $64,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Kroger by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Kroger by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 79.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KR shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $31.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 2nd. Moffett Nathanson lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a $27.00 price target on Kroger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. TheStreet lowered Kroger from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.17.

Kroger opened at $24.73 on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Kroger has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $24.85.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $31.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.81 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 1.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. research analysts expect that Kroger will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.51%.

Kroger declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $92,834.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,999.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items.

