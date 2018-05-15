Marty Stromquist Sells 131,637 Shares of NCS Multistage Holdings (NCSM) Stock

NCS Multistage Holdings (NASDAQ:NCSM) President Marty Stromquist sold 131,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $2,244,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Marty Stromquist also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NCS Multistage alerts:

On Wednesday, March 14th, Marty Stromquist sold 110,478 shares of NCS Multistage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total transaction of $1,798,581.84.

NCS Multistage stock opened at $17.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.72. NCS Multistage Holdings has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $770.78 million and a PE ratio of 85.10.

NCS Multistage (NASDAQ:NCSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. NCS Multistage had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.93%. The business had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.65 million. equities analysts expect that NCS Multistage Holdings will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NCSM. JPMorgan Chase reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NCS Multistage from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of NCS Multistage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (up from $23.00) on shares of NCS Multistage in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,313,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 257,763 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 662,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,770,000 after purchasing an additional 161,067 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NCS Multistage by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 519,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,664,000 after purchasing an additional 191,622 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth $7,368,000. Finally, Precocity Capital LP bought a new stake in NCS Multistage in the first quarter worth $5,250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

NCS Multistage Company Profile

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States and internationally. The company's products include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, spotfrac systems, ballshift sliding sleeves, airlock casing buoyancy systems, liner hanger systems, and spectrum tracer services.

Receive News & Ratings for NCS Multistage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCS Multistage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.