Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Sells 1,080 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lowered its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Welch Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 126,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 16th. UBS initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.39.

ED opened at $76.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.20 and a 52-week high of $77.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 12.86%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

