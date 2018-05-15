Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC Has $2.08 Million Stake in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (PKB)

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC reduced its stake in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense (NYSEARCA:PKB) by 34.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,191 shares during the quarter. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense comprises 1.4% of Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in PowerShares Aerospace & Defense were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense during the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 128,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after buying an additional 4,556 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense during the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PowerShares Aerospace & Defense by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after buying an additional 24,700 shares during the period.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense stock opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. PowerShares Aerospace & Defense has a 1 year low of $30.92 and a 1 year high of $30.92.

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

