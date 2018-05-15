Mallinckrodt (MNK) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Mallinckrodt (NYSE: MNK) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2018 – Mallinckrodt was given a new $12.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/9/2018 – Mallinckrodt had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $14.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Mallinckrodt was given a new $14.00 price target on by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/8/2018 – Mallinckrodt had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $42.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Positives from the quarter that support our thesis: 1) YTD (today), total debt has decreased by roughly ~$215MM. the end of 1Q18 was 4.6x, an expected increase from last quarter, following the close of the SCMP deal., 2) MNK presented its free cash flow guidance for the first time. This is expected to be ~$0.5B in 2018. Operating cash flow in 1Q18 of ~$18MM was impacted primarily by assumed liabilities paid following the close of the SCMP transaction. MNK expects free cash flow to return to more normal levels the remainder of the year., 3) While debt reduction is MNK’s top priority with respect to capital allocation for 2018, MNK did repurchase 2.9MM shares in 1Q18.””

5/4/2018 – Mallinckrodt was given a new $15.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/3/2018 – Mallinckrodt had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We plan to remove all risk-adjusted estimates for this compound from our model after the earnings call, which will be somewhat offset by the greater than $0.15-$0.20 in dilution to adjusted earnings expected in 2018″.””

5/2/2018 – Mallinckrodt was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

5/2/2018 – Mallinckrodt is now covered by analysts at B. Riley. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2018 – Mallinckrodt was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2018 – Mallinckrodt had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We expect briefing documents to get posted on May 1. We are cautious heading into the panel for a number of reasons outlined below, and note that it represents the first read on the quality of the company’s due diligence process following its recent string of acquisitions that are aimed to diversify revenues away from Acthar. We reiterate our Neutral rating and $15 PT. Stannsoporfin vote has a reasonable amount of risk: (1) The NDA submission is based on results from a positive pivotal Phase 2b trial and supporting data from a second positive Phase 2b trial. (2) The pivotal trial evaluated two doses (3.0 mg/kg and 4.5 mg/kg), which did not show a dose response effect. (3) We don’t know much about safety or risk/reward in this fragile patient population. From a commercial standpoint, it is unclear to us if the drug will need to be dosed preventatively, or if can be used as a rescue med.””

4/23/2018 – Mallinckrodt had its price target lowered by analysts at Leerink Swann. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2018 – Mallinckrodt had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2018 – Mallinckrodt was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

4/12/2018 – Mallinckrodt had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo.

4/11/2018 – Mallinckrodt is now covered by analysts at SunTrust Banks. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

4/2/2018 – Mallinckrodt was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/2/2018 – Mallinckrodt was given a new $42.00 price target on by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2018 – Mallinckrodt was given a new $18.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mallinckrodt stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,135,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,769,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.10. Mallinckrodt has a one year low of $15.58 and a one year high of $16.04. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.13.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.23. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 57.56% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $572.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Mallinckrodt will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James E. Flynn sold 312,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $4,190,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNK. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mallinckrodt by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

