MakeMyTrip (MMYT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 17th. Analysts expect MakeMyTrip to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter.

MakeMyTrip opened at $34.70 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. MakeMyTrip has a fifty-two week low of $34.70 and a fifty-two week high of $35.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.46 and a beta of -0.06.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMYT. Nomura upgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.20.

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

