MakeMyTrip (MMYT) Holdings Boosted by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 36.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 69,829 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $9,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMYT. Kontiki Capital Management HK Ltd. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter worth about $45,966,000. Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 498.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 803,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,992,000 after buying an additional 669,599 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,019,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,132,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $12,349,000. Finally, Prisma Capital Partners LP bought a new position in MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter worth about $5,173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.73% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Nomura upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. BidaskClub raised MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase raised MakeMyTrip from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised MakeMyTrip from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. MakeMyTrip currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

MakeMyTrip opened at $34.70 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat . The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -18.46 and a beta of -0.06. MakeMyTrip has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $35.35.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, provides travel products and solutions in India and internationally. MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, the Netherlands, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Hong Kong, and Bangladesh.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.