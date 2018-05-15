Main Management ETF Advisors LLC Sells 148,800 Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (ITB)

Main Management ETF Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. (BATS:ITB) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 148,800 shares during the quarter. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. comprises about 5.3% of Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. were worth $14,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. by 456.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. during the fourth quarter valued at $157,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. during the first quarter valued at $154,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000.

Shares of iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. opened at $38.74 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. iShares Dow Jones US Home Const. has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

