Magna International (MGA) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Scotiabank

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. KeyCorp restated a buy rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Magna International and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Magna International opened at $65.44 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Magna International has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $66.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. Magna International’s payout ratio is 22.15%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Hawaii grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 17,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Magna International by 531.5% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Magna International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 365,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,702,000 after purchasing an additional 10,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

