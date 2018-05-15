Magna International (MGA) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.20

News headlines about Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Magna International earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave press coverage about the company an impact score of 47.3501195277989 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern’s analysis:

Get Magna International alerts:

Magna International traded down $0.18, hitting $65.26, during midday trading on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,348,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,328,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Magna International has a 52-week low of $64.49 and a 52-week high of $65.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.18. Magna International had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Magna International will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 24th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.15%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MGA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Magna International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Magna International from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers body systems, including exterior sheetmetal and closure systems, body structure systems, and energy management solutions; chassis systems, such as frames and chassis subframes, suspension links and arms, and chassis modules; and engineering services comprising support, program management, virtual tool, prototype build and validation, testing, and research and development services.

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.