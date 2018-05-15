Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Shares Bought by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MMP. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $2,390,000. Access Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,258,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $160,241,000 after buying an additional 106,636 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 24,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael N. Mears sold 22,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $1,513,735.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,058.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.67.

Shares of MMP opened at $69.00 on Tuesday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 33.71%. The firm had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.9375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 7th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.43%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

