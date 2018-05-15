Magal Security Systems (MAGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 16th.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a negative net margin of 10.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $23.02 million for the quarter.

Shares of Magal Security Systems opened at $5.27 on Tuesday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. Magal Security Systems has a 52-week low of $4.13 and a 52-week high of $6.48.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Magal Security Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd.

Magal Security Systems Company Profile

Magal Security Systems Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells perimeter intrusion detection sensors, physical barriers, video analytics and video management systems, and cyber security products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video and Cyber Security.

