Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (MDGL) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have $132.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is engaged in developing small-molecule drugs addressing cardiovascular and metabolic diseases. Its products pipeline include MGL-3196, an orally administered liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist that is used for the treatment of NASH, dyslipidemia/hypercholesterolemia and high triglycerides; and MGL-3745, a thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist which are in pre-clinical trial stage. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Synta Pharmaceuticals Corp., is based in Fort Washington, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. BidaskClub upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $105.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $175.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $159.86.

NASDAQ:MDGL opened at $129.74 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $117.97 and a 52 week high of $128.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.08 and a beta of 1.37.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.33. equities research analysts expect that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDGL. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $35,002,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $18,744,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $17,338,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 303.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 204,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after buying an additional 153,650 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,093 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 109,665 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.25% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. The company's lead candidate is MGL-3196, an orally administered, small-molecule, liver-directed, thyroid hormone receptor (THR) ß-selective agonist, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

