Luxoft (LXFT) versus Zscaler (ZS) Critical Review

Luxoft (NYSE: LXFT) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Luxoft and Zscaler’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Luxoft 6.72% 17.07% 12.65% Zscaler N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Luxoft and Zscaler, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Luxoft 0 5 5 0 2.50 Zscaler 0 6 3 1 2.50

Luxoft currently has a consensus target price of $57.70, indicating a potential upside of 37.54%. Zscaler has a consensus target price of $30.60, indicating a potential upside of 8.74%. Given Luxoft’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Luxoft is more favorable than Zscaler.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.6% of Luxoft shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Zscaler shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Luxoft and Zscaler’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Luxoft $785.56 million 1.81 $62.63 million $2.14 19.60 Zscaler N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Luxoft has higher revenue and earnings than Zscaler.

Summary

Luxoft beats Zscaler on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Luxoft Company Profile

Luxoft Holding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services. The company's products and platforms include Teora, a suite of developer tools designed to enable automotive human machine interface (HMI) developers build the logic of their user interface; Populus, a tool chain for HMI design and development, and the deployment of automotive user interfaces for distributed embedded systems; and AllView, a user-experience demonstrator that links instrument cluster, head unit, head-up display, and mobile devices. It serves financial services, automotive and transport, travel and aviation, technology, telecom, healthcare and pharmaceutical, energy, and other industries. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc. operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company develops a software-as-a-service based security platform that secures access for users and devices to applications and services. It serves airline and transportation, conglomerate, consumer good and retail, financial service, healthcare, manufacturing, media and communication, public sector and education, technology, and telecommunications service industries. The company was formerly known as SafeChannel, Inc., and changed its name to Zscaler, Inc. in August 2008. Zscaler, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

