Luxoft (LXFT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter.

Luxoft (NYSE:LXFT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. Luxoft had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $236.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.78 million. On average, analysts expect Luxoft to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Luxoft opened at $42.10 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Luxoft has a twelve month low of $41.40 and a twelve month high of $43.00. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LXFT shares. ValuEngine lowered Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. VTB Capital raised Luxoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Luxoft from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Luxoft from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.82.

About Luxoft

Luxoft Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software development services and IT solutions to multinational corporations primarily in Europe and the United States. It offers application software development, software architecture design, performance engineering, optimization and testing, process consulting, and software quality assurance services; functional specification and mock-up, product design, engineering, automated testing, maintenance, support, and performance engineering services; and IT strategy, software engineering process, and data security consulting services.

