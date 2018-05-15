LSV Asset Management Purchases 59,000 Shares of Old National Bancorp (ONB)

LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,900 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.12% of Old National Bancorp worth $28,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 235,984 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 834,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,109,000 after purchasing an additional 17,050 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the period. Huber Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 271,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,547,000 after purchasing an additional 31,959 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Boenning Scattergood set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Hilliard Lyons upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Old National Bancorp opened at $17.50 on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Old National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.47 and a 52 week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $170.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.43 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 8.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Robert G. Jones sold 49,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total value of $855,540.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

