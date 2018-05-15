LSV Asset Management Purchases 180,000 Shares of Sonoco (SON)

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Sonoco (NYSE:SON) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 0.75% of Sonoco worth $35,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,807,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,293,000 after acquiring an additional 50,184 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Sonoco by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,169,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,722,000 after acquiring an additional 603,889 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sonoco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,372,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sonoco by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 840,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,672,000 after acquiring an additional 21,272 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Sonoco by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 775,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,218,000 after acquiring an additional 84,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SON stock opened at $51.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.12. Sonoco has a fifty-two week low of $51.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Sonoco (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Sonoco had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. analysts forecast that Sonoco will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 10th. This is an increase from Sonoco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Sonoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.78%.

In related news, SVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 13,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $713,372.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 72,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,482.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Marcy J. Thompson sold 1,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $58,353.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $822,030. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,632 shares of company stock worth $1,219,525. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SON shares. Bank of America lowered Sonoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Vertical Research raised Sonoco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised Sonoco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Sonoco Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

