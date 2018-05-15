LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,612 Shares of Dover Co. (DOV)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,612 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Dover by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 196,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,844,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dover by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DOV. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Dover from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dover from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Dover from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dover from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dover from $120.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.92.

NYSE DOV opened at $77.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $77.73 and a 1-year high of $78.79.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Dover’s payout ratio is 46.65%.

In other news, VP Paul Goldberg sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $336,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,590. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Burns purchased 510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,730.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $183,611.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,897 shares of company stock worth $2,031,745 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for the production and processing of fuels for drilling and production, bearings and compression, and automation end markets.

