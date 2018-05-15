LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.62 Million Position in Public Service Co. (PEG)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Co. (NYSE:PEG) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Public Service were worth $2,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Public Service by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Public Service by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 819,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,219,000 after purchasing an additional 91,251 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service in the fourth quarter worth about $8,808,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Public Service by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Public Service in the fourth quarter worth about $1,444,000. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEG. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Public Service from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Public Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase raised their price objective on shares of Public Service from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Public Service in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of Public Service opened at $50.89 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.38. Public Service Co. has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Public Service (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Public Service had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 21.68%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 7th. Public Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.43%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 16,400 shares of Public Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $825,904.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,598,777.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 20,833 shares of Public Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $1,083,732.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,514 shares in the company, valued at $31,758,938.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,899 shares of company stock worth $3,956,687. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

