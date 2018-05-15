LS Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,276 Shares of Phillips 66 (PSX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Truewealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, University of Texas Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $118.29 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $117.89 and a 52 week high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $54.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.13. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $24.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 63.93%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $137.00 price target (up from $125.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.72.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks, delivers refined products to market, and provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, and markets natural gas liquids, exports LPG, and provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

