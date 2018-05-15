LS Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Pentair (PNR)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $3,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 15,411,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,088,382,000 after buying an additional 210,876 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,989,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,595,000 after buying an additional 50,872 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $247,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,601,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,270,000 after buying an additional 163,138 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,756,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,792,000 after buying an additional 48,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNR. UBS began coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cowen restated a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.21.

In other Pentair news, Chairman Randall J. Hogan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.50, for a total value of $7,150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 83,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,938,432.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $44.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.36. Pentair has a fifty-two week low of $44.56 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pentair had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Pentair will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.66%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc operates as a diversified industrial manufacturing company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Water and Electrical. The Water segment designs, manufactures, and services products and solutions to meet filtration, separation, flow, and water management challenges in agriculture, aquaculture, foodservice, food and beverage processing, swimming pools, water supply and disposal, and various industrial applications.

