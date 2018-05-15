Lonestar Resources US (LONE) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low at $6.16

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.16 and last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 6990 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LONE. ValuEngine raised Lonestar Resources US from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley began coverage on Lonestar Resources US in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.75 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital set a $8.00 price target on Lonestar Resources US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.57.

The company has a market cap of $135.74 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of -0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Lonestar Resources US had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 41.10%. The business had revenue of $31.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.61 million. research analysts predict that Lonestar Resources US will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Barry Schneider acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 368,855 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 136,755 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lonestar Resources US in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 1,137,660 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,517,000 after buying an additional 244,385 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 57,171 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 177.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 108,558 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

Lonestar Resources US Company Profile

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties in Texas counties. Lonestar Resources US Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

