London Stock Exchange Group (LSE) Earns Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSE)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a GBX 4,450 ($60.36) price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LSE. UBS set a GBX 4,050 ($54.94) price target on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase set a GBX 4,600 ($62.40) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Commerzbank set a GBX 4,700 ($63.75) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,690 ($63.62) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 4,000 ($54.26) target price on London Stock Exchange Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. London Stock Exchange Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 4,238.18 ($57.49).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LON LSE traded up GBX 59 ($0.80) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,476 ($60.72). 270,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 810,293. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 2,995 ($40.63) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,114 ($55.81).

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Raffaele Jerusalmi sold 40,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,182 ($56.73), for a total value of £1,700,359.38 ($2,306,510.28).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure and capital markets business primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, Italy, France, and Sri Lanka. It operates through Capital Markets, Post Trade Services-CC&G and Monte Titoli, Post Trade Services-LCH, Information Services, Technology Services, and Other segments.

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.