Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake Lowered by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $40,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 576,090 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $194,678,000 after acquiring an additional 232,356 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $526,029,000 after acquiring an additional 229,017 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,260,085 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $763,751,000 after acquiring an additional 208,727 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $49,553,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $48,259,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $319.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -121.38. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $317.63 and a 52 week high of $323.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.67. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 608.95% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.00 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin will post 16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 60.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. TheStreet upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $348.00 price target on Lockheed Martin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $388.00 price objective (up previously from $382.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Buckingham Research increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $348.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.91.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

