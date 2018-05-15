LOCIcoin Trading Up 5.8% Over Last Week (LOCI)

LOCIcoin (CURRENCY:LOCI) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 15th. Over the last week, LOCIcoin has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. One LOCIcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001596 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. LOCIcoin has a market capitalization of $4.95 million and $11,582.00 worth of LOCIcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00008289 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004165 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00023410 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00751846 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00055907 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011777 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00148608 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00092620 BTC.

LOCIcoin Token Profile

LOCIcoin was first traded on November 25th, 2017. LOCIcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,518,110 tokens. LOCIcoin’s official Twitter account is @loci_io . The Reddit community for LOCIcoin is /r/loci_io . The official website for LOCIcoin is locipro.com

Buying and Selling LOCIcoin

LOCIcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LOCIcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LOCIcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LOCIcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

