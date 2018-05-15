Live Ventures (LIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Live Ventures had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 4.29%.
NASDAQ LIVE opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Live Ventures has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of -3.18.
Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Live Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.
About Live Ventures
Live Ventures Incorporated, a holding company, engages in the acquisition and operation of companies in various industries in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Retail and Online, and Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and markets carpets and rugs, and yarn products to carpet dealers focusing on the residential, niche commercial, and hospitality end-markets; manufactures carpets, and nylon and polypropylene monofilament turf yarn; and sells hard surface products.
