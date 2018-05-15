Live Ventures (LIVE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Live Ventures had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 4.29%.

NASDAQ LIVE opened at $14.45 on Tuesday. Live Ventures has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $27.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of -3.18.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Live Ventures from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

Live Ventures declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 20th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Live Ventures

Live Ventures Incorporated, a holding company, engages in the acquisition and operation of companies in various industries in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Manufacturing, Retail and Online, and Services. The Manufacturing segment manufactures and markets carpets and rugs, and yarn products to carpet dealers focusing on the residential, niche commercial, and hospitality end-markets; manufactures carpets, and nylon and polypropylene monofilament turf yarn; and sells hard surface products.

