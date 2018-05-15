Live Nation (LYV) Holdings Trimmed by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) by 11.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Live Nation were worth $729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Live Nation by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Live Nation by 379.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Global X Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Live Nation by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Santa Monica Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Bank of Hawaii acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LYV. Evercore ISI upgraded Live Nation from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.80 to $49.11 in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Live Nation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded Live Nation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Live Nation in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Live Nation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Live Nation opened at $42.72 on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Live Nation has a 52-week low of $42.41 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Live Nation (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Live Nation had a negative return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. analysts forecast that Live Nation will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

