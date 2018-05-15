LiteCoin Ultra Price Hits $0.0266 on Top Exchanges (LTCU)

LiteCoin Ultra (CURRENCY:LTCU) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One LiteCoin Ultra coin can currently be bought for $0.0266 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteCoin Ultra has a total market cap of $27,453.00 and $775.00 worth of LiteCoin Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LiteCoin Ultra has traded 18.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get LiteCoin Ultra alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00048499 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001901 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001639 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,093.40 or 3.65827000 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00191517 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004045 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004401 BTC.

About LiteCoin Ultra

LiteCoin Ultra (LTCU) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2017. LiteCoin Ultra’s total supply is 8,531,300 coins and its circulating supply is 1,031,300 coins. The official website for LiteCoin Ultra is www.litecoinultra.com . The Reddit community for LiteCoin Ultra is /r/LitecoinUltraCurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteCoin Ultra’s official Twitter account is @litecoinultra

LiteCoin Ultra Coin Trading

LiteCoin Ultra can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteCoin Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteCoin Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteCoin Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiteCoin Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteCoin Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.