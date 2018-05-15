Litecoin Trading Down 9% Over Last 7 Days (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. One Litecoin coin can currently be bought for $147.43 or 0.01677900 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Bitstamp, Lbank and CoinEgg. Over the last seven days, Litecoin has traded 9% lower against the US dollar. Litecoin has a market cap of $8.34 billion and approximately $554.69 million worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Verge (XVG) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007986 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00013320 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00016710 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004601 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003730 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00016895 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00038042 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003050 BTC.

Litecoin Profile

Litecoin (CRYPTO:LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 56,541,013 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . The official website for Litecoin is litecoin.com . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “- Faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) – Scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm – 84 million litecoins – Higher transaction volume than Bitcoin – MIT/X11 license “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Litecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Negocie Coins, Coinut, Indodax, Bitsane, fex, Ore.Bz, Vebitcoin, Stocks.Exchange, CoinEx Market, Ovis, QBTC, Coinone, Cryptox, Bitstamp, Octaex, CoinTiger, Omicrex, BX Thailand, OKCoin.cn, Kraken, Exmo, Novaexchange, BigONE, xBTCe, DragonEX, BTC-Alpha, Huobi, Dgtmarket, YoBit, EXX, Cryptopia, RightBTC, BitFlip, CryptoBridge, OKEx, LakeBTC, Bittrex, Binance, CoinEgg, Bit2C, Koineks, Coinsquare, Abucoins, Fatbtc, Orionx, CoinEx, Gate.io, BL3P, Bleutrade, Braziliex, Coinsuper, Bittylicious, The Rock Trading, SouthXchange, Bitlish, C2CX, Bit-Z, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, TradeOgre, BTC Markets, BtcTrade.im, WEX, Gatecoin, Sistemkoin, Bitmaszyna, CoinExchange, Koinex, Unocoin, Tux Exchange, FreiExchange, OkCoin Intl., Coinroom, Livecoin, LocalTrade, Cobinhood, CoinFalcon, DSX, Qryptos, OpenLedger DEX, CRXzone, Trade By Trade, TDAX, Bitso, Trade Satoshi, Nanex, Lbank, B2BX, Iquant, Kuna, Independent Reserve, C-CEX, Mercatox, HitBTC, Bibox, Kucoin, C-Patex, CoinsBank, Lykke Exchange, Poloniex, Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinrail, Koinim, Bitbns, Bitfinex, Bisq, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, BCEX, BitMarket, BitForex, MBAex, Coinnest, Bits Blockchain, LiteBit.eu, COSS, Bithumb, Tidex, TOPBTC, Mercado Bitcoin, Tripe Dice Exchange, BitKonan, Zebpay, Korbit, QuadrigaCX, BTC Trade UA, Liqui, GOPAX, Coinhub, Upbit, Cryptohub, OTCBTC, BitBay, Exrates, Cryptomate, CoinBene, GDAX and Bitbank. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini.

