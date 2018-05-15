Litecoin Plus Hits Market Cap of $535,270.00 (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $535,270.00 and approximately $6,588.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00004490 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00048786 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001856 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,121.30 or 4.12683000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005025 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00191545 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000143 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004697 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2014. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 1,400,786 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP . The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

