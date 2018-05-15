Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) CEO Sells $2,232,527.85 in Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) CEO John L. Higgins sold 12,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total value of $2,232,527.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,824 shares in the company, valued at $21,564,725.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals traded up $4.09, reaching $185.37, during trading hours on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. 929,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 310,886. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $179.47 and a 12-month high of $185.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.13, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.26. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 31.40%. The firm had revenue of $56.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $274,000. Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $294,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 132,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,837,000 after buying an additional 9,812 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 465.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 62,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after buying an additional 51,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGND. TheStreet raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

