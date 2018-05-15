Liberty Global (LBTYA) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. They currently have a $39.00 price target on the stock. Barclays’ target price points to a potential upside of 29.05% from the company’s previous close.

LBTYA has been the subject of several other research reports. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Liberty Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $30.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.62. Liberty Global has a 12-month low of $29.47 and a 12-month high of $30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 35.66% and a negative net margin of 20.88%. equities analysts anticipate that Liberty Global will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Liberty Global by 13.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 54,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 19,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Liberty Global by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 49,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.