Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 395,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Cirrus Logic worth $16,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.26. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $39.31 and a 1 year high of $39.88.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $303.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.57 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) for a range of consumer and industrial markets. The company offers portable and non-portable audio, and other products. Its products include analog and mixed-signal audio converters, and digital signal processing products for mobile applications; codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters and digital-to-analog converters into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; digital interface products; and standalone digital signal processors.

