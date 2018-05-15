Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. Decreases Position in Biogen (BIIB)

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,375 shares during the period. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. owned about 0.10% of Biogen worth $56,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $740,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Biogen by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,061,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen opened at $282.34 on Tuesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.23. Biogen has a twelve month low of $281.25 and a twelve month high of $285.41. The company has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.12. Biogen had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 23.54%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Biogen will post 23.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 743 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.00, for a total transaction of $216,956.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,913,476. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander J. Denner purchased 48,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $269.91 per share, for a total transaction of $12,955,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,706,927.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,296 shares of company stock worth $678,993 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIIB. ValuEngine raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho set a $423.00 price target on Biogen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Biogen from $360.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.71.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for the treatment of neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, ZINBRYTA, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis; and SPINRAZA to treat spinal muscular atrophy.

