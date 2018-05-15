LePen 24 Hour Volume Hits $407.00 (LEPEN)

LePen (CURRENCY:LEPEN) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. One LePen coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, LePen has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. LePen has a total market cap of $0.00 and $407.00 worth of LePen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $789.74 or 0.09566490 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000247 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

LePen Profile

LePen (CRYPTO:LEPEN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2017. LePen’s official Twitter account is @coin_pen

LePen Coin Trading

LePen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LePen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LePen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LePen using one of the exchanges listed above.

