Leggett & Platt (LEG) Shares Sold by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 596,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,822 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 0.45% of Leggett & Platt worth $26,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LEG. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt during the 4th quarter worth $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Leggett & Platt in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Gabelli upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Leggett & Platt from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

In related news, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $265,075.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karl G. Glassman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $474,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,871 shares of company stock worth $1,191,976 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $41.75 on Tuesday. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $42.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Leggett & Platt will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Residential Products, Furniture Products, Industrial Products, and Specialized Products. The Residential Products segment offers innersprings, wire forms, and machines to shape wire into various types of springs; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions, and geo components.

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.