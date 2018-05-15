Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (LVHD) Shares Bought by Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:LVHD) by 47.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,921 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC owned 0.20% of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF worth $1,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 349,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,006,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 118,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVHD opened at $29.38 on Tuesday. Legg Mason Low Volatility High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $29.49.

