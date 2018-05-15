Lee Financial Co Grows Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL)

Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 500.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,055,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,948,000 after buying an additional 374,121 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,120,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,090,589,000 after buying an additional 272,851 shares in the last quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb Inc. now owns 650,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $633,872,000 after buying an additional 201,583 shares in the last quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 267,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $260,904,000 after buying an additional 158,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,188,378 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,251,837,000 after buying an additional 144,201 shares in the last quarter. 34.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,106.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.87. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,105.34 and a 52-week high of $1,118.00. The company has a market cap of $766.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $9.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.21 by $0.72. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The firm had revenue of $24.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.73 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 40.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $8.59 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,250.00 to $1,180.00 in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,275.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,201.19.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.